Landmark Burnley Post Office building set to open as Brazilian restaurant

The former Burnley Post Office building will be delivering something a little bit different after undergoing a first class transformation.



Brazilian rodizio grill restaurant Carnivoro is due to open its doors next weekend with those behind the new venture promising to add flair and flavour to Burnley’s food scene.

The landmark red brick building in Hargreaves Street closed as a Post Office in 2014. It was acquired in July last year and following a radical facelift will open to the public on Saturday, September 29th .

General manager Adam Foster believes Burnley has been crying out for a restaurant of this kind.

“The whole concept of the restaurant is that we invite guests to try a selection of 15 different meats including sirloin, fillet, chorizo sausage, chicken in bacon.

“Staff members called ‘Passadors’ will work closely with the kitchen bringing these meats to the table where they will carve them for you.

“The nearest venue that offers something like this is in Manchester. What we are hoping is that this brings people into Burnley from out of the area.

“I was walking through town the other day with our head chef, who is from Rossendale way, and he commented on how much better the town centre was looking.

“Burnley has been crying out for investment and it’s good to see that it’s happening.”

The restaurant will boast an extensive wine, gin and cocktail menu as well as live music every Friday and Saturday.

“The investor wanted it to be a bar initially but my business partner Tom said it needed to do be something more than that, something that Burnley hasn’t seen before,” said Adam.

“We want people to walk in and go ‘wow’; we want them to feel special, like they are walking into a bar or restaurant in the middle of Manchester centre.

“We are keeping it local as well though. We’ve hired from around here, we’re working alongside Batc and we are sourcing our meat from Riley’s Butchers.

“We’re excited to be so close to opening now and can’t wait for people to come and see it.”