Landmark birthday celebrations went swimmingly for Padiham Leisure Centre

A leisure centre, believed to be one of the longest surviving in Lancashire, held a 50th birthday bash.

Some of the original staff who worked at Padiham Leisure Centre were invited along for the celebrations over the weekend and the guest of honour was the Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham Coun. Howard Hudson and his wife Patricia.

Shuttleworth year seven pupil Jolie Forrest serenades visitors to Padiham Leisure Centre as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations.

From humble beginnings as Padiham Pool, when the centre only had a pool and one dance studio, it has grown and flourished into a vibrant facility offering dozens of fitness classes, swimming and state of the art gym equipment.

Running over three days students from Shuttleworth College, Padiham, sang for visitors and a celebratory class of the latest Sh'Bam dance craze, which boasts the fact that everyone is able to take part, was staged.

The class was one of the highlights of a weekend of events showcasing what the centre has to offer.

And visitors were taken on a trip down memory lane thanks to Padiham Archives who exhibited several photographs charting the history of the centre.

The Sh'Bam class gets into full swing at Padiham Leisure Centre as part of its 50th birthday weekend.

Centre manager Sarah Drinkwater, who is is also operations manager head of fitness for Burnley Leisure, said: "I think the key to the success and longevity of Padiham Leisure Centre is the fact we have moved with the times and we listen to what people want.

"We really do have something for everyone of all ages and whatever fitness level, there are no boundaries here.

"Our youngest instructor is 18 and our oldest is 77 and our oldest member, who is 89, has been coming here for 47 years."