Lancs police launch campaign to combat domestic abuse

Lancashire Constabulary have launched a new campaign to combat domestic abuse by raising awareness of how those in an abusive relationship can seek help.



The Lancashire Victim Services campaign, which launched on November 20th, is encouraging people who may be experiencing domestic abuse to take the step and get help via a combination of radio and bus shelter adverts as well as posters in public places across the county.

Part of the campaign is to highlight the different types of domestic abuse people may be experiencing, including controlling behaviour and psychological, physical, and sexual abuse, with anyone who contacts Lancashire Victim Services able to speak to an Independent Domestic Violence Adviser (IDVA) who will work with them to find the best way forward.

IDVAs are specially trained to provide non-judgemental emotional support as well as practical help with issues including personal safety, housing, and benefits.

"Domestic abuse is unacceptable," said Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw. "We know that over 90% of incidents are witnessed by children so whatever we can do to encourage and support people to take that first step and get help has to be a good thing.

"I established Lancashire Victim Services to ensure that all victims of crime can access the support they need, whenever they need it," he added. "Specialist support for anyone affected by domestic abuse is available now and it is completely confidential.

"Supporting vulnerable people and victims is a key part of my police and crime plan and I would urge anyone affected by domestic violence to contact Lancashire Victim Services for support and advice."

Claire Powell from Lancashire Victim Services said: “Domestic abuse is extremely complex and can include psychological, physical, sexual, financial, and emotional abuse. For this reason, some people may not even realise they are a victim, which is why campaigns like this are so important.

"It is essential that as many people as possible have access to support to ensure the right measures are being taken to keep them and their families safe," Claire continued. "Our specially-trained IDVAs act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling, and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.”

Anyone affected by domestic abuse can contact Lancashire Victim Services on 0300 323 0085 or by emailing info@lancashirevictimservices.org. Further information is available at www.lancashirevictimservices.org.