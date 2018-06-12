Lancs Police and Crime Commissioner hits out at lack of Home Office funding

New data has revealed that Lancashire Constabulary are the biggest losers in a Home Office funding process designed to meet unexpected policing costs, with the county's Police and Crime Commissioner calling for a review.

Despite the Home Office reserving a pot from the national policing budget to meet unexpected policing costs, data published this week showed that Lancashire's bid to cover the costs of policing the fracking site on Preston New Road faced the biggest shortfall.

The £1.4 million grant awarded left the police force to find the difference of £5.4 million from existing budgets. The next largest shortfall was £1.6 million for policing the Champions League final.

"This is another hammer blow for people in Lancashire showing that the Government doesn't care about the impact of its decisions on our communities," said Clive Grunshaw. "In other parts of the country we see areas receiving a greater level of support.

"This decision was made in Westminster but residents in Lancashire are being left to foot the bill," he added. "Other external decisions, such as where to hold political conferences, international meetings or European cup finals have seen a much higher proportion of the costs covered, if not all of them.

"The Home Secretary Sajid Javid made the original decision to allow fracking in Lancashire. He now has a chance to ensure that our police aren't left short changed as a result of their work keeping people safe at the site," Mr Grunshaw continued. "I hope he now listens to Lancashire's pleas to review this unfair funding decision."