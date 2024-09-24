Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire fine dining restaurant has been named the best in the UK and number three in the world by Tripadvisor.

Northcote in Langho has come top in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants awards, which are determined by the 'quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence.

It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than one per cent achieve this milestone.

Northcote | Google

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote, said: “Wow, I’m actually speechless, to be named third best restaurant in the world by Tripadvisor is honestly a huge achievement because it’s based on reviews from guests, who are our most important critics. I am so proud of the team at Northcote every day, but especially today. These reviews aren’t just based on the food but the overall experience, so this placing is credit to every single person who works so hard to make Northcote such a very special place.”

Lisa retained her higly-coveted Michelin star at a special event earlier this year after delivering excellent food and service. The restaurant, which is located in Langho, is noted on the Michelin Guide website as having superb produce which is then fashioned into dishes with distinct and bold flavours.