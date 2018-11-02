Lancashire Women: Burnley women's charity undergoes re-brand

One of Lancashire's most prominent women's charities has undergone a re-brand as it seeks to help more women as part of a new mission statement to empower women and girls to be able to transform their lives by bringing them together.



Formerly known as Lancashire Women’s Centres, the new charity community hubs in Accrington (Head Office), Burnley, Blackburn, Preston, and Blackpool will be known simply as Lancashire Women as part of a shift of focus to their new vision.

Continuing to provide vital mental health and emotional well-being support as well as skills training with regards to employment, money, justice, and safety, Lancashire Women are geared towards working for a Lancashire where all women and girls are valued and treated as equals.

"The re-brand to Lancashire Women not only reinvigorates the organisations identity, it also focuses attention on who we primarily work with – women and girls," said Amanda Greenwood, LW's CEO. "It seeks to reflect where we have come from and the foundations set by our predecessors and founders but it brings us firmly into the present with a modern and positive look that also says we are moving forward and we have a dynamic and positive outlook that can support women and girls with all that they face now and in the future."

Encouraging women to find their voice, share experiences and understanding, develop their knowledge and skills, and challenge stereotypes and misconceptions, LW is looking to appeal to as many women as possible and offer them the chance to become the individuals they want to be.

For more information, head to http://www.lancashirewomen.org/