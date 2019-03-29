Lancashire's colleges are the best in the country, with Nelson, Burnley, Blackpool, Preston and Leyland taking top spots

Lancashire's colleges are a class act when it comes to student success.

The latest government Education and Training National Achievement Rates Tables show the top three general further education colleges (GFECs) in England for 16-18 learner achievement are Nelson and Colne College, Burnley College and Blackpool and The Fylde College.

A further two, Runshaw College in Leyland (fifth ) and Preston’s College (ninth) are in the top 10.

Preston's Cardinal Newman College is the fifth best sixth form college and Myerscough College the seventh best specialist college nationally for 16-18 learner achievement.

Robin Newton-Syms, executive director at The Lancashire Colleges (TLC), said: "This is fantastic news and testament to the high quality of teaching and specialist facilities in our colleges. The colleges of Lancashire provide the highest quality of education and training.

"They are critical to the delivery of a highly skilled workforce that meets current and future economic and skills needs.”

Lancashire's college provide education and training to more than 95,000 young and adult learners each year from entry level to postgraduate and across a spectrum from the most disadvantaged to the most able.

They train around 10,000 new apprentices each year and the second and third largest higher education (HE) in further education (FE) providers nationally are Lancashire colleges.