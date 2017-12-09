Lancashire Police are appealing for help in finding missing woman

Lancashire Police are searching for a woman in her 50s.

The 58-year-old woman was last seen in Todmordern Road, Burnley, at 11:30am on Saturday morning (December 9).

With adverse weather conditions expected to remain across Lancashire throughout Saturday night and all of Sunday, police are concerned for the welfare of the woman.

Whilst she cannot be named, she is described as white and five 5 eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a green parka coat with a fur lined hood.

She also has blonde hair that is greying in parts.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If anyone comes across a female of this description please contact us on 101 quoting log number 662 of Saturday December 9."