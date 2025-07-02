Lancashire library users are being warned of a weekend of disruption.

Lancashire County Council has announced that from Saturday, July 5, essential maintenance will be carried out, meaning several key services will be unavailable.

They are:

• Public computers

• Printing and photocopying

• Public Wi-Fi

• All elements of the Digital Library, including BorrowBox and PressReader

• The Lancashire County Council website, including the events portal

• The library catalogue

• Self-service kiosks and card payments

Lancashire libraries

However, not all events and services will be affected - and you can still take out and return items.

A spokesman said: “Library events will proceed as scheduled, and staff will be available to assist with issuing and returning items. However, please note that system updates will not be possible until the maintenance is complete.

“We anticipate full service will resume on Monday, 7 July. Any fines accrued on Saturday will be waived, although returned items and fines may temporarily appear on your online account until staff are able to process them.

“Please note that Lancashire Reading Heroes will not be affected. Staff will be happy to sign you up—follow the link for further info:https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/libraries/lancs-reading-heroes/

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our services.”