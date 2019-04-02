Lancashire Labour group calls on government to better support older people

The Lancashire Labour group is calling for cross party agreement that would see Lancashire County Council support Independent Age’s call for the introduction of free personal care for all older people.

The Labour group recognises that older people in Lancashire are struggling with unmet care needs and believes that in light of an ageing population the country needs bold changes to deliver a long term funding solution for social care.

Social care refers to the care and support many older people receive to help them with activities of daily living they are having difficulty managing. This care can be delivered in various settings at home, in a care or nursing home.

Personal care describes the support a person receives for everyday activities include getting in and out of bed, going to the toilet and having a bath or shower, getting dressed or preparing a meal.

County Coun. John Fillis, deputy Labour leader, said: "There has been a chronic underfunding of the social care system in Lancashire that has exposed many of our older vulnerable people to costs they never considered wiping out a lifetime of savings, and forcing families to sell their homes.

"Basically the Conservative Government is not giving local authorities enough money to deliver the quality of social care service, which older people deserve. This divide between health and social care has enabled the government to cut without consideration the support that older people need.

"We have already seen the council in Lancashire increasing cost in home and residential care by 15% this year as well as cutting support services to the elderly right across the board.

"It's important that we stand together on this and call upon the government to drop its austerity and do the right thing, by enabling older people to be respected and supported in living a dignified life."