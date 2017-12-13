Lancashire gritters set for busy night with bad weather expected

With wintery showers expected to hit Lancashire this evening and into the night, Lancashire County Council's gritting teams will be treating roads across the county.

Weather forecasts predict that the area will see rain, hail, sleet, and snow, with the potential for difficult driving conditions, particularly over higher routes, high. People are advised to take extra care, and think about whether their journey is vital.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 4pm today until 11am on Thursday, highlighting the potential for icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We're prepared for some wintry showers this evening and overnight, and are treating affected priority routes this afternoon before this weather front arrives. We will then continue to treat all routes this evening and overnight.

"I'd ask people to think about whether their journey is essential, and to drive according to the conditions at all times as surfaces could be slippery even on treated roads, particularly when we're experiencing very changeable weather as has been forecast," Keith added.

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters, which can treat the 1,800 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

For more information about travelling this winter, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter, follow the county council on Twitter for news and updates at www.twitter.com/lancashirecc or Facebook www.facebook.com/lancashirecc.