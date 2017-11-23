Lancashire flag flying high

The Lancashire flag will be flying over Burnley this weekend to mark Lancashire Day.



The flag with a red rose on a bright yellow background will be flying high above the town hall from Friday afternoon to celebrate the county day which is on Monday.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker said: "We know there are a lot of people in Burnley who are proud to call themselves Lancastrians. Lancashire is a county that boasts everything from industrial heritage, to some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain, to cutting edge technology. I think it’s worth remembering that, not just on Lancashire Day but every day.”

Lancashire Day commemorates the day in 1295 when Lancashire sent its first representatives to Parliament at the request of King Edward I of England to attend what later became known as the Model Parliament.