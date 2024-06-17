Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four firefighters who were taken to hospital after a fire engine overturned are now recovering at home.

The vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision on the entry slip road to the westbound carriageway of the M65, at junction 10, at 2-28pm on Saturday.

The firefighters were taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service, and all four have since been discharged.

Steve Healey, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Thank you for all the well wishes shared following a road traffic collision involving a fire engine and several of our firefighters on the M65 this afternoon.

Fire engine overturned on the westbound slip road of the M65. Photo by Alex Hargreaves

“Sadly, four of our colleagues were hurt but thankfully avoided more serious injuries and we are supporting them and their families.

“I would like to acknowledge the crews who responded to the incident with utmost professionalism despite the obvious pressure of dealing with an incident involving colleagues.

“Thank you also to our partners for their support during the incident, particularly the health professionals who treated the crew. The whole service is wishing them a quick and full recovery.”