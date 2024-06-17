Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issue update about firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine overturns
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision on the entry slip road to the westbound carriageway of the M65, at junction 10, at 2-28pm on Saturday.
The firefighters were taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service, and all four have since been discharged.
Steve Healey, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Thank you for all the well wishes shared following a road traffic collision involving a fire engine and several of our firefighters on the M65 this afternoon.
“Sadly, four of our colleagues were hurt but thankfully avoided more serious injuries and we are supporting them and their families.
“I would like to acknowledge the crews who responded to the incident with utmost professionalism despite the obvious pressure of dealing with an incident involving colleagues.
“Thank you also to our partners for their support during the incident, particularly the health professionals who treated the crew. The whole service is wishing them a quick and full recovery.”
The fire engine was not travelling under blue lights at the time of the incident. An internal investigation into the circumstances is underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.