Lancashire Covid app 'ping' rate increase revealed: This is how Preston, Burnley, Blackpool, Lancaster and the rest of the county compare
As the number of Covid cases continue to rise in Lancashire, the number of people self-isolating after being 'pinged' by the NHS app is also on the increase.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:12 pm
These latest figures show the number of 'close contact' alerts sent to users of the NHS Covid app in each area of Lancashire in the seven day period up to July 7, 2021 and the increase from the previous week.
Images used for illustrations purposes only.
Page 1 of 3