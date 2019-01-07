Lancashire County Council reminds parents to submit primary school application as deadline looms

With the closing date for primary school place applications fast approaching, Lancashire County Council are reminding parents to submit an application as soon as possible.



The closing date for online primary school place applications is Tuesday 15th January, with parents advised that they need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online via the county council's website - last year, 95% of parents used this method - but alternatively, you can call 0300 123 6707. Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies but live in another local authority area should apply via the local authority where they live.

For more information, head to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.