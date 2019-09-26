Knife amnesty hailed a big success in East Lancashire

Fifty knives have been taken off the streets in East Lancashire as part of a national week of action aimed at tackling knife crime.

The knives were handed in as part of Op Sceptre, part of the response to continuing incidents across the country, including a number of recent fatal stabbings, which means knife crime remains firmly in the national spotlight.

The breakdown of knives recovered or surrendered in each area of Lancashire was: West – 27, East – 50, South – 70. The total across the county was 147

There were 15 test purchase operations at retailers resulting in four failures.

Chief Insp. Steve Anderton said: “We are pleased with how the week has gone but there is more to do.

“Lancashire Constabulary is being really pro-active about how it tackles knife crime.

“We are continuing to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife among children and young people, regularly visiting schools to talk to students about the dangers of carrying a knife.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards knife possession, and anyone who is found to be in possession of a knife could face up to five years in prison.”