Kirsty hopes her Three Peaks challenge will inspire others to do their bit

The fantastic care her grandmother received at a hospice inspired Kirsty Rhodes to do something big to say thank you.

So Kirsty and a group of 12 friends tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge with the aim of raising £1,000 in memory of her grandma, Clare Barritt who died at Pendleside Hospice in March last year.

They smashed that target by £530 and completed the three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in just over 12 hours.

Kirsty said:“Our target was £1,000 so we are all really chuffed to have exceeded it.

"My family and I were really happy with the care provided and it prompted me to organise this event to support the vital work that Pendleside does in our community.

"Hopefully our fundraising will prompt other members of the public to raise money too."