Kind hearted trio raise over £2,500 for hospice

Three close friends have raised the magnificent sum of £2,535 for Pendleside Hospice.

Peter Whittaker and his pals, Terri Baldwin and James Allan, raised £1,535 at the quiz night they held at the Paradise Working Men's Club in Burnley.

The total raised includes some match funding by Terri’s employer Barclays Bank who donated £1,000 to the total and The Wood Top Pub in Burnley who donated £150.50.

The trio are regular fund raisers for the hospice.

Peter said:“Once again we had a great night and we raised even more than we raised at our previous quiz nights.

"Thanks to everyone who came and helped raise a great amount of money, especially The Wood Top Pub in Burnley and Barclays.

"We will definitely be organising another in the future”.

If you would like to organise your own fundraising event Pendleside Hospice fundraising team can provide you with posters, tickets, raffle tickets and prizes, buckets, balloons and more.

For more information call the office on 01282 440120 or email fundraising@pendleside.org.uk