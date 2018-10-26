Kind hearted souls raise money for Burnley life-saving equipment

Owners, customers and neighbours at a Spar store in Burnley put their heart and soul into raising money for a new defibrillator for their local area.

The Spar store in Manchester Road held a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses including the Rose and Crown pub and Bella's Bakes.

Cuddly characters Paw Patrol came along to help out while volunteers also went round with collection buckets.

Store manager Chelsey Hartley said: "In total, the day raised £222 which will go towards a defibrillator for our area. It was a great day."