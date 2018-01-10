Kind hearted Kelly planning second day of magic for struggling families

A kind hearted cafe owner, who opened her doors to the public for a special Christmas meal over the festive period, is planning to do it again in the summer.

Kelly Decruz laid on a traditional Christmas lunch for struggling families and the homeless just before the festive season.

Her cafe, Decruz for Brews in Rosegrove, Burnley, was a haven of fun and festive spirit for the day and guests were entertained by Kelly's daughter. Leonie (17), who sang, and Father Christmas also made an appearance.

Kelly said: "It was a fantastic day and we hope that more people will come along next time we do it.

"We had two referrals and the other people who came were local families and some people with learning difficulties."

During the day a Good Samaritan donated £50 to a family who were struggling to pay their bills and Kelly gave them a hamper of food to fill their fridge and freezer.

Kelly said: "It made Christmas for the family and also for the man who gave them the money."

And a full Christmas dinner with presents was delivered to a 98-year-old man who lives on his own in Rosegrove.

Kelly added: "The gentleman said that he didn't have any family and Christmas was just like any other day to him.

"But we made it special for him for 2017 and it made it all worthwhile."

Kelly (37) only opened her cafe in Rosegrove Lane in September last year and the business has already become an established part of the community.

A former care worker for the NHS, Kelly is a keen cook who has always dreamed of owning her own cafe and she runs the business with her friend, Emma Livesey.

She came up with the idea for the Christmas Day event after the cafe where she was working in Clayton-le-Moors near Accrington, held one at Christmas the year before.

Kelly, who lives with her husband, Lee, and their children Leeroy (18) Leonie, 13-year-old Leon and Leiarna who is 12, thanked everyone who helped on the day including Coun. Charlie Briggs, Brian Tomlinson, Asda, Bookers and a host of volunteers.

Kelly added: "The event could not have taken place without all the help from the community so I would like to thank everyone involved from the bottom of my heart for making this such a special day."