Kind hearted cafe owner will host Christmas for needy families and the homeless

A kind hearted cafe owner is opening the doors of her business to provide a traditional Christmas Day for struggling families and the homeless.



Kelly Decruz is laying on a three course lunch with a visit from Father Christmas at her cafe, Decruz for Brews in Rosegrove, Burnley, this Saturday (December 23rd).

And her talented teenage daughter Leonie, who is just 17, will be singing for the guests.

Kelly said: “I just wanted to give a traditional Christmas Day, like most of us are lucky enough to enjoy, to less fortunate families, anyone who is homeless and people who are struggling.

“I have been spreading the word about the event to show there are people who care that can be turned to in needy times.”

Kelly (37) only opened her cafe in Rosegrove Lane in September and the business has already become an established part of the community.

A former care worker for the NHS, Kelly is a keen cook who has always dreamed of owning her own cafe and she runs the business with her friend, Emma Livesey.

She came up with the idea for the Christmas Day event after the cafe where she was working in Clayton-le-Moors near Accrington, held one last Christmas.

Kelly said: “I wanted to do this for people in my hometown of Burnley.”

Kelly, who lives with her husband, Lee, and their children Leeroy (18) Leonie, 13-year-old Leon and Leiarna who is 12, has been inundated with donations and offers of help from the public and several businesses.

She said: “The response from everyone, not just my customers, has been fantastic, because people really want to help make this a special day.

“The doors are open to anyone who wishes to come along and join us on the day.”

The Christmas Day event begins at 3-30pm and anyone who would like to go along is asked to email Kelly at cregg2@yahoo.co.uk to book their place.