Judge tells prolific Burnley raider his 'luck may run out' and he could be facing jail

A prolific raider could be facing jail, after a district judge said 'his luck may run out ' in terms of custody.

Michael Green (26) of Elmwood Street, Burnley, admitted burglary at Store First, Enterprise Way, in the town, and stealing £200 cash, on Thursday, January 31st.

District Judge James Clarke, sitting at the town's magistrates' court, told the defendant he had a 'terrible record for burglary and a terrible record for failing to comply with community orders.'

The court heard Green, who told police he did it for money to buy drugs, claimed he was now clean.

Green was bailed until Friday, May 17th, for an all- options pre-sentence report and was bailed to live and sleep at his home address.