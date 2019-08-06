Joyous Ightenhill Festival brings community together for grand day out

It was fun for all the family at yet another hugely successful Ightenhill Festival.

Hundreds of people packed out Ightenhill Park for this year's festival with young and old enjoying an afternoon of fun, games and live music.

Organisers said this year's Ightenhill Festival was one of the best yet

Accrington Pipe Band provided the soundtrack to the day while visitors enjoyed the wide range of stalls on show.

Friends of Ightenhill Park secretary Ida Carmichael said this year's event had been one of the best yet.

"It was an excellent day. We can't be sure how many people were there exactly but it must have been around 2,000.

"We had 48 stalls this year as well which is the most we have ever had. The Accrington Pipe Band were superb and in fact I think we had people from lower down the estate coming along this year because they could hear the band playing.

"These events are brilliant for bringing the community together and they wouldn't be possible without the hard work of the volunteers at the park."