Jobs saved as Burnley branch of collapsed holiday firm re-opens after take-over by rival company

Two holiday reps and a member of cabin crew are two of the team who have been given new roles in Burnley after collapsed holiday firm Thomas Cook was taken over by rival company Hays Travel.

Louise Aldred, who was working in Tenerife, was one of the last people to fly home to the UK on one of the repatriation flights organised by the Civil Aviation Authority after Thomas Cook went bust leaving around 2,500 people unemployed overnight in September.

Fellow rep Kelly Rawson, who was based in Turkey, has also joined the team at the Chancery Walk branch of the shop in Burnley along with Andrea Bayes who previously worked as part of the Thomas Cook cabin crew staff.

Someone who is a very familiar face is also back at the branch and that is GaTremlett who has 21 years service under her belt at the Chancery Walk and Curzon Street branch. Fiona Procter, who has worked at the branch for around 12 years is also back at her desk. A new manager is expected to be appointed soon.

Gail said: "It feels good to be back."

The Burnley store is just one of the 555 shops that Hays Travel stepped in to buy after Thomas Cook went under.

The Colne store in Market Street has also re-opened under the Hays banner.

In an unprecedented move the UK's largest independent travel firm, struck a takeover deal with travel industry regulator the Civil Aviation Authority after several days of negotiations.

John Hays, who set up the Sunderland-based firm 40 years ago, said at the time it was difficult to give 'cast iron guarantees' about every Thomas Cook shop as talks had to be held with individual landlords.

The Curzon Street branch in Burnley will not re-open but staff who worked there have either found new jobs or been offered alternative roles with Hays.