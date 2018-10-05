Jobs fair in Burnley

A jobs fair is to be held at Burnley Football Club next week.

Jobcentre Plus, Burnley FC in the Community Burnley Council and Burnley MP Julie Cooper have worked together to line up lots of employers looking to start recruiting on the day.

It will be held on Friday, October 12th, in the Jimmy McIlroy stand, Turf Moor, from 10am to 2pm.

Everyone attending will be entered into a free prize draw with a chance to win two tickets to a Premier League game. Refreshments and free parking will be provided.

For more information call Mohammed Zafran on 01282 892012.