Jobs boost as builders' merchants opens branch in Burnley

The UK's largest independent builders' merchants has opened a branch in Burnley, creating 15 jobs.

MKM was founded in Hull in 1995 and last year it launched a milestone branch.

Plans are on the cards to open over 100 branches by 2022.

Heading up MKM Burnley is an experienced duo of branch directors, Paul Swindells and Darren Snape.

As well as the 15 new roles spanning showroom specialists to sales and yard assistants, MKM Burnley also brings a new vehicle fleet of two wagons and curtainsider lorries, clad in the iconic yellow-and-blue MKM branding.

The new branch is located at Unit 26 on Enterprise Way and is open between 7am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, as well as from 7:45am to 12.00pm on Saturday.

Free bacon butties will be available to visitors during the opening fortnight.

Paul said: “Having spent plenty of time putting together the perfect team, we’re delighted to be opening in Burnley. "In the crowded merchant sector, MKM prides itself on its customer service - so we can only urge local tradespeople and retail customers to give us a chance with their next building project."