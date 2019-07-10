Jobless Padiham ex-convict told magistrates he wanted to get a job and make a 'better future'

An ex-convict, arrested for causing a nuisance after he was shouting and swearing in the street, painted a ' rosier picture' of what his life was really like to probation, a court heard.

Jobless Brandon Brook would have the service believe all was well, but, said an officer:" He is clearly living a very different lifestyle."

Burnley magistrates were told how the 20-year-old, who is on post- sentence supervision, had been making a nuisance of himself to members of the public when officers were called to Partridge Hill Street, Padiham, at about 8.30pm.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said:" He initially ran off, was chased by police and became argumentative.

"He was shouting and swearing and wouldn't comply with them."

She added Brook was on a community order for a public order offence and had recently been released from a Young Offenders' Institute.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said:" I was drunk. I can't remember what happened, to be honest. I had been drinking vodka and spirits."

He added:" When I drink, I can drink to the point where I am absolutely smashed.

" I do want to look for work, get a job and make a better future."

A probation officer told the court Brook had moved from Blackpool, had been given accommodation and had had an opportunity to make a new start. She said:" His offender manager questions his motivation, as there is regular alcohol use and he continues to associate with negative peers."

The officer added:"He does appear to be painting a rosier picture than is the reality."

The defendant, of Dean Street, Padiham, admitted being drunk and disorderly on June 17th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs.