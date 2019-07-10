Jobless Padiham ex-convict told magistrates he wanted to get a job and make a 'better future'

An ex convict from Padiham represented himself when he appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court.
An ex convict from Padiham represented himself when he appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court.
Share this article

An ex-convict, arrested for causing a nuisance after he was shouting and swearing in the street, painted a ' rosier picture' of what his life was really like to probation, a court heard.

Jobless Brandon Brook would have the service believe all was well, but, said an officer:" He is clearly living a very different lifestyle."

Burnley magistrates were told how the 20-year-old, who is on post- sentence supervision, had been making a nuisance of himself to members of the public when officers were called to Partridge Hill Street, Padiham, at about 8.30pm.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said:" He initially ran off, was chased by police and became argumentative.

"He was shouting and swearing and wouldn't comply with them."

She added Brook was on a community order for a public order offence and had recently been released from a Young Offenders' Institute.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said:" I was drunk. I can't remember what happened, to be honest. I had been drinking vodka and spirits."

He added:" When I drink, I can drink to the point where I am absolutely smashed.

" I do want to look for work, get a job and make a better future."

A probation officer told the court Brook had moved from Blackpool, had been given accommodation and had had an opportunity to make a new start. She said:" His offender manager questions his motivation, as there is regular alcohol use and he continues to associate with negative peers."

The officer added:"He does appear to be painting a rosier picture than is the reality."

The defendant, of Dean Street, Padiham, admitted being drunk and disorderly on June 17th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs.