Jim MacCool: Reedley Primary get visit from performance poet

Children at a Burnley primary school have been treated to a visit from Mr Jim MacCool, a performance poet who taught the students about the wonders of verse as part of the school's National Poetry Month celebrations.

On Monday 15th October, Mr Jim MacCool put on a show for pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 at Reedley Primary School, performing a variety of poems accompanied by numerous instruments, with the children themselves getting involved by singing along and participating in a range of poems which drew on Irish and Scottish traditions.

"They learned about limericks, percussion, rhythm, and songs that tell a story," said one of the school's teachers. "One of the children said that his favourite part of the performance was when Mr MacCool used puppets to dance on top of a drum and then the children clapped along to the rhythm of the puppet's movements. Seven-year-old Rumeysa said that she enjoyed it when Mr MacCool banged really loudly on the drum as it made her jump."

The children are continuing to celebrate national poetry month in school with some of the children in Year 5 and Year 6 focusing on WW1 poetry.