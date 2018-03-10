Jewellery of 'sentimental value' stolen in burglary

An investigation has been launched by the police after thieves stole jewellery of "sentimental value".

The jewellery was taken during the burglary of a house in Pasturegate, Burnley, overnight on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several items were stolen including a bracelet with opal stone detail, an opal ring, plus a necklace and other items.

A police spokesman said: " The jewellery is of sentimental value to the owners.

"If anyone is offered it for sale or has any information as to its whereabouts please ring 101 quoting crime reference number EF1803145."