Jennifer's cancer charity mission

A Burnley woman braved the shave last fortnight to help beat the illness which took her friend's life.

Jennifer Morton (38) is more than halfway through her inspiring bid to raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jennifer Morton. (s)

The former pupil of St Augustine's RC High School, Billington, has taken on the mission in memory of school friend Sarah Reed who died of cancer in September.

"She was raising money for revolutionary treatment in Germany but never made it," Jennifer said.

"I might not have been able to help her much when she was still here but this is one small thing I can do for her.

"It's really important to me to raise awareness for an illness which takes so many lives and I know what good work Macmillan does and how much it costs.

Jennifer Morton. (s)

"It doesn't matter whether donations are big or small - any small amount would benefit people battling cancer."

Friends and regulars of the Turf Hotel showed up on Friday, November 11th to offer their support and to raise the roof in a fun night of karaoke to help Jennifer build her fund-raising total up to approximately £300.

"It was a fantastic night and a lot of people thought I wasn't going to turn up but once I set my mind to something, I'll do it," Jennifer said.

"I just want to say thank you to all the people who have supported me because it means the world to me and I couldn't have done it without them.

"Thanks go to Turf Hotel, Moving People, Whittlefield Primary School and Taywood Nursery for hosting my sponsorship forms.

"I also want to thank my friend Mel Mackintosh, as she's been there for me right from the word 'go'.

"You know when you have that one friend who always sticks by you and tells you that you can do something? That's her."

To make a donation and help Jennifer smash her target, please visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/jennifer-morton