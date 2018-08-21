Jail for Burnley man who left his partner with fractured eye socket after attack

A man who fractured his partner’s eye socket when he attacked her after a night out has been jailed for 12 months.

Michael Singleton (28) of Mere Court, Burnley, pleaded guilty to wounding at Burnley Crown Court.

On Sunday, January 28th, Singleton had been drinking before he launched the attack, punching his partner several times to her eye socket.

She was treated at hospital for a broken eye socket, black eyes and a swollen jaw, and had to have a metal plate inserted into her eye socket.

Detective Constable Alex Summers, of East CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which has left the victim with lasting injuries to her eye.

“No-one should be attacked by their partner and we would urge anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to contact us and we will help them.

“I hope this sentence brings some closure to the victim and allows her to move on with her life.”

Lancashire Constabulary would like to remind people in relationships that they can use Clare's Law to check partners/relevant family members domestic violence history.

Please see link http://socsi.in/VV5c0”