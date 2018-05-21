It was lunch with royalty at Simonstone primary

Pupils at St Peter's CE Primary School enjoyed a lunch fit for a prince to celebrate the royal wedding.

Children in Year Five acted out a wedding, complete with Meghan and Harry masks, and enjoyed a special street party style lunch served in the playground on Thursday.

Pupils with the new Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot.

The school and its grounds were decorated with bunting and all the children wore special crowns and waved their union jack flags while enjoying a lunch.

Everyone dusted off their wedding outfits and came to school dressed as though they were attending a wedding and the school held a "design and make your own wedding hat" competition with prizes given to the most innovative and imaginative.

The school's Simply Scrumptious after school cookery club prepared a special afternoon tea for parishioners, who, along with the new Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Stuart Carefoot, were waited on by the children and served delicious delicacies and dainties.

Crowns and flags galore.

Parishioners enjoying their afternoon tea.