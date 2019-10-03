Is this Burnley's first Christmas tree?

Could this be Burnley's first Christmas tree for 2019?

The festively decked tree is greeting 'dabbers' at the town's Buzz Bingo on Centenary Way.

It was put up by manager Sarie Flaherty and her team in a bid to promote Christmas parties and events.

And it has certainly put staff and customers in a festive mood.... even though it is only October 3rd!

Sarie said: " We have had a good response so far from customers although some of them have said that summer has only just finished.

"But Christmas isn't that far away and we have already started to take some party bookings so the tree must have worked."