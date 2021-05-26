Investigation launched into cause of fire at empty house in Burnley
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at an empty house in Burnley last night.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:58 am
Firefighters from Rawtenstall and Nelson were called to the property in Wren Street at 9-10pm but the flames, on the ground floor, were already out by the time they arrived.
They spent half an hour at the scene and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is now looking into the cause of the incident with the police.