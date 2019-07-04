Investigation launched after school trip bus carrying Burnley pupils collides with tree

An investigation has been launched after a double decker bus bringing Burnley schoolchildren back from a day trip collided with a tree.

The bus hit an overhanging branch on a tree as the driver manoeuvred the vehicle to park it in Holcombe Drive and it went through the windscreen.

A spokesman for Blackburn based Moving People, which provided the bus, said an investigation into the incident was on going.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon at around 3-20pm. The bus was carrying a party of year three and four students from St Mary's RC Primary School back from an end of year trip out to the Manchester Science Museum.

Parent Mrs Kerrie Hargreaves, whose nine-year-old son Freddie was sat on the front seat of the bus said: "He received some minor cuts and was quite shaken up he has been extremely brave about it."

In a statement released by the school headteacher Mr Ian Jones said: "A private bus company hired to transport pupils on a school trip was involved in an incident when they were returning children back to school.

"Whilst manoeuvring to park, the bus hit an overhanging branch on a tree which resulted in the branch unfortunately going through the windscreen.

"Regrettably, some pupils sustained some minor cuts but fortunately did not require hospital treatment."

The incident was also reported to Lancashire Police.