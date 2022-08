Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Engines from Burnley , Nelson and Colne , and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, were called to a house fire on Stirling Court, Briercliffe at 4-30pm.

Firefighters used two hose reels, one jet and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. No-one was injured and the cause of the fire is now being probed.