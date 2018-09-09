Investigation launched after fire at former Burnley pub

An investigation has been launched after a derelict pub caught fire in Burnley.



Fire crews from Hyndburn, Burnley and Nelson were called to the two-storey building , which used to be The Adelphi pub in Adelphi Street, Burnley, at around 2-25pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke was issuing from the second floor window of the property and roof space.

"It was initially unclear whether there may have been people still inside the building and so crews gained entry and confirmed there were no casualties involved," he added.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and a 10.5m ladder.

The fire is currently under joint investigation alongside the police.