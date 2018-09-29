Investigation launched after fatal Burnley car crash

Independent investigators will look into how the police were involved after a car chase resulted in a young man being killed

The 23-year-old front passenger was killed when a car containing him and two other men collided with a lamppost in Colne Road close to the junction with Jackson Street at 1-25am today.

The driver and back seat passenger were taken to Royal Preston Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We are investigating police involvement prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Burnley early this morning.

“We were notified of the incident by Lancashire Police and sent investigators to attend the scene this morning in Colne Road, Burnley and to police post-incident procedures.

“We have since declared an independent investigation. We understand the incident happened at around 1-25 am today after a vehicle had failed to stop for police.”