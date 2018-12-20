Investigation launched after elderly woman dies in Pendle house fire

A woman has died after a house fire in Pendle yesterday.

A joint investigation between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue is now being carried out into the cause of the fire which happened just after 4-30pm yesterday.

Fire crews were called to Essex Street in Barnoldswick and a man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The elderly woman was found dead inside the house.

Two fire engines from Colne and Early attended the blaze and firefighters used six breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.