Internet Legends: Google workshop teaches Burnley primary academy students about online safety

Learning how to be safe and confident explorers of the online world with a little help from a new Google scheme, students at a Burnley primary academy have become Internet Legends.

Now fully-fledged online heroes, pupils at Casterton Primary Academy have been learning about the importance of internet safety with help from digital family life experts, Parent Zone, who support children, parents, and schools around the world and who put on a special workshop for the kids.

Based on Google’s ‘Be Internet Legends’ scheme, the workshop taught students about the five core online safety pillars: Be Internet Sharp – Think before you share; Be Internet Alert – Spot phishing scams and report them; Be Internet Secure – Keep personal information safe; Be Internet Kind – Spread positivity online; and Be Internet Brave – Stand up to inappropriate information online.

“The children had lots of positive comments to share from the assembly and the teachers were very impressed with their engagement and enjoyment throughout," said Amy Hundsdoerfer, Assistant Principal at Casterton Primary Academy. "It’s so important in the modern age, where there are regularly horror stories about children accessing inappropriate content online, that we educate our children and their families on how to stay safe online.”