International Wallpaper Week: Dulux after your wallpaper design

In celebration of International Wallpaper Week, Dulux are encouraging Lancashire decorators to submit their own wallpaper designs for them to pick a winner as part of The Dulux Academy Design and Decorate Challenge.

Organised by the Dulux Academy, the challenge is now in its second year and offers designers the chance to see their creation made into a bespoke roll of wallpaper by Graham and Brown for International Wallpaper Week, which runs from October 1st to the 7th.

Entrants must draw their design on a one metre length of standard 1200 grade lining paper complete with a short description explaining the inspiration and functionality behind their concept by 23rd September. Twelve finalists will then see their designs shared for public vote between 25th and 30th September on www.duluxacademy.online.

The 12 finalists will then be invited to attend the flagship Dulux Academy in Slough on 4th October for the second part of the challenge, where their wallpapering skills will be put to the test in front of a stellar judging panel of Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive Officer at the Painting and Decorating Association; Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux; Mark Rigby, Skills Development Consultant at Dulux Academy; and Louise Stevenson, National Account Manager at Graham & Brown.

“This challenge is designed to support the craft and skill of wallpaper hanging," said Vickie Mather, Dulux Academy Manager. "It’s an expert job that requires professionals with real skill and dedication to deliver – skills that the UK painting and decorating community should celebrate, so this is our chance to honour them.

"They are the ones that continue to set the bar when it comes to the craftsmanship of the profession and through them – and the courses we offer – we hope to encourage the next generation, inspired by this community’s quest to continually learn and perfect," she added.

A winner will then be crowned based on both their design and practical application skills and awarded the unique chance to see their paper being made at the Graham and Brown factory in Blackburn. They will also get a factory tour and a stay at the luxury Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa with a meal for two, plus a Dulux Academy goody bag.

Dulux Academy is also offering painters and decorators a 50%t discount on its wallpapering courses if booked during International Wallpaper Week (quote IWW50 at checkout). For full details on how to enter, including terms and conditions, or to claim this discount, visit www.duluxacademy.online.