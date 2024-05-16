International pianist to hit the right note at St Peter's
As part of St Peter's Church's Saturday morning concerts, Tom will give a recital on May 25th at 11a.m.
The programme will include pieces from the Romantic piano repertoire and Chopin, Scriabin, Debussy, C. Shumann, F. Hensel, as well as a complete performance of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata.
Tom is currently touring the USA, Germany and the Channel Islands and two days before he arrives at St Peter's , he will give a recital and masterclass at Chethams School of Music.
Admission to the concert is £7 and free for students and under 18s, which includes refreshments from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the school yard at Rawcliffe Street.
Fellow pianist Ida Pellicciola will follow Tom with a recital at the church on Saturday, July 6th.
For more information, see www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts