International pianist to hit the right note at St Peter's

Talented musician Tom Hicks will stop off in Burnley on his whistle stop world tour.

As part of St Peter's Church's Saturday morning concerts, Tom will give a recital on May 25th at 11a.m.

The programme will include pieces from the Romantic piano repertoire and Chopin, Scriabin, Debussy, C. Shumann, F. Hensel, as well as a complete performance of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata.

Tom is currently touring the USA, Germany and the Channel Islands and two days before he arrives at St Peter's , he will give a recital and masterclass at Chethams School of Music.

Admission to the concert is £7 and free for students and under 18s, which includes refreshments from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the school yard at Rawcliffe Street.

Fellow pianist Ida Pellicciola will follow Tom with a recital at the church on Saturday, July 6th.