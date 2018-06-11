'International Elvis' winner Jared is all shook up

Elvis has been spotted in Bridlington – in the form of talented Burnley tribute artist Jared Warne.

Jared, who performs under the name Jared Lee, admitted he was all shook up when he was crowned International Elvis Masters champion, and described it as the biggest achievement of his career.

Jared receives his trophy

The former Brunshaw Primary and Fisher More High School student (25) may just have been born to play ‘the King’, sharing his birthday and winning a clutch of awards in Elvis’ home country.

However, this was Jared’s first win in the UK, a victory which left him speechless.

Jared said: “The competition was over two days and presided over by three judges who knew Elvis inside out.

“I reached the final and after a lot of thought I decided to perform a Vegas Elvis set wearing the 1969 Black Cossack.

“I performed Blue Suede Shoes, Polk Salad Annie and Unchained Melody. I put everything into my performance and tried to get it as close to Elvis as I could, listening to the way he sings.

"When my name was announced as the winner I froze. The runners-up were from Germany and Malta. I could not believe I had won my first competition in the UK.

“The judges were impressed that over the weekend I was the only one who performed all different eras of Elvis’ career. This has to be one of the strongest finals I have ever been in, there were some guys with fantastic suits and voices.”

After being announced the winner, Jared was asked to perform one last song. He chose The Wonder Of You and dedicated it to wife Lyndsey.

“Once I finished, the pyrotechnics went off with confetti and a standing ovation. It was amazing, there was so much to take in.”

Jared's next show is Friday August 17th at The James Hargreaves Suite at Burnley Football Club, also featuring his band.

Tickets costing £10 are available from Simon Townley Hair or by visiting www.jaredleelive.co.uk