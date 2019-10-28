Inspiring project aims to raise aspirations of schoolchildren in Burnley and Pendle

A programme aimed at showing children what careers are out there for them and the skills they will need has been launched in Burnley and Pendle.

Positive Footprints launched its award-winning Raising Aspirations programme at Briercliffe Primary School in Burnley.

It will be delivered by teachers to children in year six and will raise their aspirations and open up the world of work, showing children what careers are out there and the skills they will need to leave a positive footprint wherever they go in life.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly, who attended the launch, said: ‘Burnley children can be the best if they are given the opportunities and confidence to believe in themselves.

"I really enjoyed being part of the Raising Aspirations launch and sharing some facts about famous Burnley people, which will hopefully inspire the children."

The Careers and Enterprise Company, Calico Group, Pendle Borough Council, Nelson and Colne College and UCLan are enabling 25 primary schools across Burnley and Pendle to raise aspirations and build resilience in partnership with Positive Footprints.

Established in 2012 Burnley based Positive Footprints is an innovative company which develops original and award-winning 'out of the box' career-based solutions, provided for and delivered by the education and third sectors.

Positive Footprints aims to help young people by giving them a strong sense of purpose and a better understanding of career options, further education and training

The company has worked with a range of partners, including housing associations, schools, colleges and local councils.

Lesley Burrows, Managing Director of Positive Footprints, said: "The event was a fantastic opportunity to see how excited the children and school are about delivering the programme.

"We are looking forward to seeing the impact we can have across the region through the partnerships we are developing."