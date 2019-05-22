Inspirational sister of popular Burnley teen who died after being struck down by sepsis completes charity run in his honour

The sister of a popular Burnley teenager, who died last year at the age of 16 after contracting sepsis, has run the Manchester 10k in his honour.

Jodie Hunt (24) completed the course in one hour and 10 minutes to raise £700, with more to come, for Sepsis Trust UK.

And to top it off inspirational Jodie, who is studying forensics at the University of Lincoln, beat the time she completed the run in last year by 20 minutes.

Jodie's brother Ethan died last year in Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital, a month after falling seriously ill.

Doctors placed Ethan, who was a pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, into an induced coma after he contracted the deadly sepsis bug.

Since Ethan's death the family have also fund raised for the ECMO charity fund which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a bypass for heart and lungs to oxygenate the blood allowing these organs to rest

Ethan was given ECMO treatment while in intensive care.