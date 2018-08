Mountain rescue teams were called out on Saturday to reports of an injured paraglider.

The incident happened around 1-30pm at Parlick Pike, near Chipping.

Rescue workers including the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Air Ambulance service strapped the injured paraglider onto a stretcher and he was winched by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to be airlifted to hospital for treatment.

It is unknown what injuries he suffered and what condition the paraglider is in.