Injured dog rescued by RSPCA

An investigation is under way after an injured dog being kept at a rural location near Colne was recovered.

RSPCA Inspectors and Police Wildlife officers conducted a joint investigation. Officers progressed enquiries which led to the location of the dog.

A 27-year-old man from the Colne area has been interviewed under caution.

PC Nigel Keates, of Lancashire Police, said: "The male is to be reported for animal welfare offences and offences of breaching a ban from keeping animals.

"The dog is currently in possession of the RSPCA and receiving veterinary treatment for the injuries and is recovering."