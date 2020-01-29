Incredible opportunity to play on the main stage at Colne's Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

The UKBlues Federation has teamed up with The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne to offer up-and-coming acts the opportunity to play the main stages at the festival this summer.



All applicants need to do is submit a link to a sound recording, along with a link to a video of their act performing live, by going to www.bluesfestival.co.uk/under-the-radar-project/



Deadline for applications is Saturday, February 29th.



A panel of music professionals will then compile a shortlist with a mix of award-winning musicians, recording artists, event managers, radio presenters and more, making up the judging panel.

Two bands/artists will be chosen to each play a one-hour slot.

The judges are seeking blues-based acts with originality (no covers bands), creativity, technical ability, musical compatibility to the festival, and entertainment value, being at the core of their choices.

The acts must not have played the festival within the last three years and the bands must make their own way to and from the festival. The available musical slots will be paid, as will accommodation.



In addition to a slot at The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, one of the chosen acts will be nominated to be part of the UKBlues Challenge 2020.

The winner of the 2020 UKBlues Challenge will be invited to represent the UK at the 37th International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2021 and the 11th European Blues Challenge in Chorzow, Poland in April 2021.

Steve Potter from the UKBlues Federation said: "Keeping the blues genre alive and fresh is a huge part of what our federation strives to do. Discovering up-and-coming artists and showcasing them in a vibrant, upbeat, busy environment, such as at The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, has a significant impact on both the musicians and the musical genre as a whole.

"We're thrilled to be involved in helping to bring forward new music to the scene, and supporting the music and musicians in any way we can."

The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival takes place in Colne over August Bank Holiday Weekend, running from Friday, August 28th, to Sunday, August 30th.