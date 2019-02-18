Incredible drone footage shows fire ripping through old Burnley school building

This dramatic aerial footage of the old Ivy Bank High School shows up close the magnitude of the blaze fire crews had to contend with yesterday afternoon.



The video, sent into us by a reader, shows huge black plumes of smoke emanating from the roof through which flames can be seen engulfing the entirety of the fourth floor.

Residents were warned to keep their windows and door shut while firefighters tackled the blaze

Six fire engines were called to the derelict Byron Street building shortly 2pm.

Crews used two jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and had the incident under control within two hours.

Residents in the area were warned to keep their windows and doors shut, and keep out of the smoke plume, while firefighters tackled the blaze.

An investigation has been launched into how the fire startef. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were called shortly before 2pm.

The former Ivy Bank High School is being bulldozed to make way for a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes.

The owners of the site, Lancashire County Council, voted to sell the land to a developer two years ago.

Ivy Bank, which initially opened as a girls’ high school before becoming a mixed comprehensive in 1981, closed in 2006 after merging with Habergham High School to form Hameldon Community College.