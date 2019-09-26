In pictures: Students are pride of Burnley in red carpet procession to receive their caps and gowns

These photographs show the grand spectacle of the procession of graduates from University Courses Burnley.

Taken by photographers Tim Bradley and Richard Tymon, the procession marked a special day for the town as it was the inaugural graduation ceremony of industry-focused University Courses Burnley, based at a £100 million Campus in Princess Way.

A proud day for students from University Courses Burnley

